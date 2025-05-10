2 held for ‘supporting Pakistan’ on social media
In separate cases, a woman college student living in Pune and a young man in Bhiwandi were arrested on Friday for allegedly posting messages in support of Pakistan on social media. A Hindu group had claimed Khatija Shaikh (19), student of an engineering college, had posted the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” among other things on her Instagram account.
