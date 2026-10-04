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Home / India / 2, including retired army jawan, arrested for ‘passing’ information to Pakistan

2, including retired army jawan, arrested for ‘passing’ information to Pakistan

According to initial reports, the 2 were honey-trapped by those who were extracting the information from them, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says

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Guwahati, Updated At : 08:54 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a media briefing,  in Guwahati on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said two persons, including a retired army jawan who was re-employed on a contractual basis, were arrested for allegedly passing security-related information to Pakistan.

Based on information provided by the central agencies, the arrests were made, he said.

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"Today, as per input of central agencies, the Assam Police arrested two persons. One is a retired army jawan but currently working on a contractual basis with the army," he said at a press conference, when asked about an espionage-related arrest which was shared with the media through a police statement.

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"It has been alleged that they were in touch with Pakistan and were giving information about army movement. We will hand them over to the central agencies," Sarma added.

According to initial reports, the two were honey-trapped by those who were extracting the information from them, the chief minister said.

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Earlier on Sunday, an Assam Police statement said the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a Bihar resident, who was staying in a rented accommodation here, for alleged espionage-related activities.

Preliminary investigation has revealed his alleged involvement in such activities, including passing secret information concerning security forces to a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO), it said.

Abhishek Kumar Singh hails from Purba Champaran in Bihar.

The police said a preliminary input about the suspect was shared by Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps’ Military Intelligence.

The STF, working in coordination with the Sonitpur police, collected further information on Singh, suspected to be involved in anti-national activities under the instructions of a PIO.

“Based on the information, during the intervening night of October 3 and 4, the Assam STF conducted an operation and apprehended the 31-year-old man from a rented house in Guwahati,” the police said.

During the operation, a mobile phone, SIM cards and incriminating documents were recovered from his possession.

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