2 Indians evacuated from Hantavirus-stricken cruise ship

Amid heightened global concern over a suspected Hantavirus outbreak on board the Dutch expedition vessel MV Hondius, two Indian nationals serving as crew members were evacuated to the Netherlands for quarantine after the ship arrived off Spain’s Canary Islands on Sunday.

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The Embassy of India in Madrid confirmed that the two Indians were “healthy and asymptomatic” even as Spanish authorities enforced strict international health protocols following the vessel’s arrival with nearly 150 passengers and crew on board.

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The Dutch-flagged ship had anchored off the Canary Islands after concerns emerged over a possible Hantavirus exposure during the voyage, triggering coordinated emergency measures by Spanish health authorities and the World Health Organisation.

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According to information shared by Spain’s National Centre for Emergency Monitoring and Coordination, all passengers were allowed to disembark in line with established health and safety procedures.

The two Indian nationals, who were part of the ship’s crew, were subsequently transferred to the Netherlands, where they will undergo mandatory quarantine under prevailing medical protocols.

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The Indian Embassy said it was in continuous touch with Spanish authorities and the crew members to ensure their safety and well-being.

“The Ambassador is in close contact with the Spanish authorities and the two Indian nationals and is regularly monitoring the situation,” the Embassy said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The development comes as international health agencies remain on alert over sporadic Hantavirus infections, a rare but potentially serious disease transmitted primarily through rodents.