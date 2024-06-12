2 Indians hired by Russian army killed in Ukraine

New Delhi: Two Indians, who were recruited by the Russian army, have recently been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs said it had taken up the “matter strongly” with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with the authorities in Moscow.
The MEA said it had sought an early release and return of all Indian nationals who were working with the Russian army. “We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.
Our embassy in Moscow has pressed the Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, for early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased," the MEA said. India has also demanded that recruitment of Indians by the Russian army must be stopped. "Such activities are not in consonance with our partnership. We also urge Indian nationals to exercise caution while looking for employment opportunities in Russia," the MEA added.
