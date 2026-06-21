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Home / India / 2 killed, 1 hurt as BMW crashes into road divider, overturns in Thane district

2 killed, 1 hurt as BMW crashes into road divider, overturns in Thane district

The accident took place around 4 am on a stretch of the Mumbai-Vadodara highway near Badlapur

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PTI
Thane, Updated At : 05:11 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Two persons were killed, and another sustained serious injuries after their speeding BMW crashed into a road divider and overturned multiple times in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

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The accident took place around 4 am on a stretch of the Mumbai-Vadodara highway near Badlapur when the luxury car was returning from Titwala, an official said.

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The deceased, Yogesh Dighe (26) and Rikeba Jacob (24), were residents of Badlapur. Another occupant, identified as Anand, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane, he said.

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According to a preliminary probe, the car, allegedly being driven at a high speed, hit the road divider, causing the driver to lose control, and overturned multiple times before coming to a halt, police said.

The impact of the crash left the car in a mangled state.

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Residents and motorists rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise and alerted the authorities.

The bodies of the two victims were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

"A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway," the station house officer of Badlapur police station said.

A forensic team visited the accident site and collected evidence. Police are examining all aspects of the case, including whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

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