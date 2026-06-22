DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 2 killed, 16 injured in bus-lorry collision in Andhra's Kadapa district

2 killed, 16 injured in bus-lorry collision in Andhra's Kadapa district

Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy expresses shock over accident; directs officials to ensure best possible medical treatment for injured

article_Author
PTI
Andhra Pradesh, Updated At : 10:45 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Two persons — a child and a student — were killed, and 16 others injured after an APSRTC Ultra Deluxe bus collided with a lorry at Pullampeta in Kadapa district on Monday, a police official said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred between 1 am and 1.15 am near Udumuvaripalli village when the bus, travelling from Tirupati to Kadapa, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. Around six seats on the right side of the bus were damaged in the impact, resulting in casualties and injuries, police said.

Advertisement

"Two persons lost their lives while 16 others sustained injuries after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ultra Deluxe bus was involved in a collision with a loaded lorry in Kadapa district," the official told PTI, adding that the lorry driver was also injured and shifted to hospital.

Advertisement

According to police, about 27 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to Rajampet Government Hospital and other medical facilities for treatment.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Advertisement

The minister directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and reviewed the condition of those undergoing treatment at Rajampet Government Hospital.

He instructed authorities to shift seriously injured persons to higher medical centres if required and assured all possible support to the affected families.

Reddy also sought details from officials on road safety measures and particulars related to the bus and lorry involved in the accident, while directing them to take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the police are in the process of registering a case.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts