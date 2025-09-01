2 killed, 6 injured in landslide on Kedarnath route  

A landslide on the Kedarnath national highway left two people dead and six others injured on Monday, an official said.

Advertisement

The accident took place at 7.34 am near Munkatiya between Sonprayag and Gaurikund.

Debris carrying rocks and boulders fell from the hillside at Munkatiya and hit a vehicle that was passing by the road, killing two passengers on the spot, Rudraprayag district Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

Advertisement

Six others travelling in the vehicle were injured, among them two critically, he said.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital at Sonprayag from where two seriously injured people were referred to a higher centre, Rajwar said.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Rita (30) and Chandra Singh (68) from Barkot in Uttarkashi district.

The injured were identified as Mohit Chauhan, Naveen Singh Rawat, Pratibha, Mamata, Rajeshwari and Pankaj who are also from Uttarkashi district.

Rain fury in Uttarakhand has been claiming lives almost on a daily basis.