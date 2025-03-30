DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / 2 killed, 7 injured as SUV heading to PM Modi’s function in Chhattisgarh falls off bridge

2 killed, 7 injured as SUV heading to PM Modi’s function in Chhattisgarh falls off bridge

The accident occurs around 9 am near Kotmi village in the Pendra police station limits
article_Author
PTI
Gaurela (Chhattisgarh), Updated At : 12:40 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two persons were killed and seven injured after an SUV ferrying people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur fell off a bridge and plunged into a river in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 9 am near Kotmi village in the Pendra police station limits, an official said.

He said the SUV, with eight people on board, was heading to Bilaspur from Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district.

Advertisement

The official said the SUV driver lost control of the wheel on reaching the bridge over the Son river, and the vehicle hit a woman pedestrian before plunging into the river.

The woman pedestrian and the driver died on the spot, while seven other occupants of the SUV sustained injuries, he said.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Ramita Bai, a resident of Pandrikhar village, and the driver, Babu Lal Chaudhary, the official said.

He said the injured were admitted to the Gaurela district hospital, and five are in critical condition.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper