2 killed hours after Naga council decides to end blockade along Manipur highways

Suspected militants shot two Naga civilians dead and injured two others in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said. The incident took place around 3 pm at Kalenjang village, near the Naga-majority district, Senapati.

The incident occurred hours after the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Naga tribes in Manipur, called off its four-month-old economic blockade along the national highways in the state.

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The deceased have been identified as Rocky Mao and Kumar Poumai. The injured have been identified as 33-year-old Adani Manio and 49-year-old Ashiho Sani of Shajouba village.

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The injured were taken to a private hospital in Senapati district for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Senapati District Hospital, said officials.

On Thursday night, four Tangkhul Naga civilians were shot dead by suspected militants from Myanmar at Pilong village in Kamjong district near the international border. At least 13 people have been killed in separate gun attacks allegedly carried out by suspected militants in September in the Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Noney and Kamjong districts.

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The decision to call off the blockade along NHs was taken after talks between delegations of the UNC, the state government and the Centre in Guwahati on the law and order situation and measures for peace-building, said an official.

In a statement, the UNC said, "Upon the agreement arrived at in the tripartite talks in Guwahati on Saturday, the council hereby announces the suspension of the ongoing economic blockade with effect from 6 pm on September 26."

The blockade was imposed on NH-2, connecting Imphal with Dimapur, and NH-37 in May following the abduction of six Liangmai Naga civilians from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district. Their bodies were recovered on June 10.

‘Silent spectators’: Cong hits out at Centre, state

Manipur Congress president Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday accused the state government and Centre of being "silent spectators" to a series of civilian killings by suspected militants in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, Ibobi said, "We are even embarrassed to speak about the prevailing law and order situation. The government is behaving as if it is not concerned about the killings of civilians of any community. We strongly condemn the killings of innocent civilians from the Naga, Kuki and Meitei communities. The state government and Centre are viewing the killings in the state as silent spectators."

Reacting to reports that suspected militants from Myanmar had crossed into Manipur and shot dead four Naga civilians at Pilong village in Kamjong district, the former three-time CM questioned the security arrangements along the border.

"Who is guarding the porous border areas in the state?" he asked. "If the state government is unable to convey the prevailing situation to the Centre, what is the point of having a state government?"

"We don't believe peace and mutual trust among communities will be restored as long as the present Centre and state government are there," he added.