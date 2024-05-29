2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

New Delhi, May 29
Two people died and another is critical after being struck by a car in the convoy of BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the driver of the vehicle has been apprehended.
According to the FIR based on the complaint by Chanda Begum, the incident took place around 9 am when her 17-year-old son Rehan and 24-year-old nephew Shahzade, who were riding a motorcycle, were struck by the speeding SUV coming from the opposite direction.
Both died on the spot, while another person who was injured has been admitted to hospital.
The police have impounded the vehicle and apprehended the driver.
However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Karan Bhushan Singh was part of the convoy.
Singh is contesting the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat, stepping in for his father and incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The car involved in the accident is said to be registered under an entity owned by the former WFI chief's family.
Eyewitnesses say the convoy was en route to Huzurpur on Colonelganj-Huzurpur Road when the tragedy struck near Baikunth Degree College.
There are reports of road blockades by agitated locals, demanding accountability for the incident. Police personnel are present at the scene.
