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Home / India / 2 labourers fall into sewer manhole in Mumbai; 1 dead, another critical

2 labourers fall into sewer manhole in Mumbai; 1 dead, another critical

During the cleaning operation, one of the workers allegedly opened a municipal sewer manhole without informing BMC officials

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 03:41 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade, the society had hired private workers to clean its internal sewer line. Pic: iStock
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One person died and another was hospitalised after two labourers hired by a housing society fell into a sewer manhole while cleaning a drainage line in Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Bhavya Niketan housing society on Golibar Road No. 8, opposite V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz (East), they said.

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According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade, the society had hired private workers to clean its internal sewer line.

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During the cleaning operation, one of the workers allegedly opened a municipal sewer manhole without informing BMC officials, following which the two persons fell into it.

The fire brigade personnel rescued the two workers and rushed them to V N Desai Hospital.

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While one of them was declared brought dead, the other was admitted to the hospital's Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) for treatment, officials said.

The identities of the two workers were not immediately known.

The police, fire brigade and a 108 ambulance were mobilised following the incident, which came a day after two men suffocated to death after allegedly inhaling a toxic chemical inside a public toilet in suburban Mumbai.

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