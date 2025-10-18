DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 2 Maoists, wanted for torching mobile tower, blowing up culvert, arrested in Jharkhand

2 Maoists, wanted for torching mobile tower, blowing up culvert, arrested in Jharkhand

In another operation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a forest in the Jetiya police station area

article_Author
PTI
Chaibasa, Updated At : 04:29 PM Oct 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representation. File
Advertisement

Two Maoists were arrested on Friday in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

They have been identified as Albret Lomga alias Renga Lomga (19), and Vikas Lomga alias Rapa Lomga (20). The duo had torched a mobile phone tower in Jaraikela police station area, and blown up a culvert in Rakhamati in the Chotanagra police station area, they added.

Advertisement

Among the items recovered from them were 22 batteries of 9 volts and a 200m wire, police said.

Advertisement

In another operation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a forest in the Jetiya police station area of the district. The arms, which belonged to Maoists, were kept hidden in the forest, police said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said an INSAS rifle, 198 live cartridges of 5.56 mm bore, 112 cartridges of 7.62 mm bore, 134 cartridges of .303 bore, four INSAS magazines, two magazines of 7.62 mm SLR and two magazines of .303 rifle were recovered.

Advertisement

The operation was conducted jointly by the CRPF, CoBra, Jharkhand Jaguar and the district armed police.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts