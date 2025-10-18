2 Maoists, wanted for torching mobile tower, blowing up culvert, arrested in Jharkhand

Two Maoists were arrested on Friday in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

They have been identified as Albret Lomga alias Renga Lomga (19), and Vikas Lomga alias Rapa Lomga (20). The duo had torched a mobile phone tower in Jaraikela police station area, and blown up a culvert in Rakhamati in the Chotanagra police station area, they added.

Among the items recovered from them were 22 batteries of 9 volts and a 200m wire, police said.

In another operation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a forest in the Jetiya police station area of the district. The arms, which belonged to Maoists, were kept hidden in the forest, police said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said an INSAS rifle, 198 live cartridges of 5.56 mm bore, 112 cartridges of 7.62 mm bore, 134 cartridges of .303 bore, four INSAS magazines, two magazines of 7.62 mm SLR and two magazines of .303 rifle were recovered.

The operation was conducted jointly by the CRPF, CoBra, Jharkhand Jaguar and the district armed police.