2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, December 9
The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has apprehended two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal gang following a brief exchange of fire in the Vasant Kunj area here, police said on Saturday.
One of them is a juvenile. They -- Anish (23) and a 15-year-old -- were apprehended from near Pocket 9 of Vasant Kunj on Friday night, they said.
Police had information that the duo had been tasked to "fire" outside a prominent hotel in south Delhi, police said, adding that the motive seemed to be extortion.
They had received instructions from Amit, lodged at a jail in Punjab, on the directions of gangster Anmol Bishnoi, they said.
Anmol Bishnoi is a cousin of Lawrence Bishnoi and it is suspected that he is hiding in Canada. Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.
Five rounds were fired by the accused and in retaliation, two rounds by police in self-defence. No one was injured, police said.
Police have seized two pistols and four live cartridges, and one motorcycle.
Anish is named in six cases of armed robbery, the Arms Act and assault and the juvenile in an armed robbery case in Haryana's Rohtak district.
