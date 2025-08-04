DT
2 more arrested on charges of instigating Odisha college student to commit self-immolation  

2 more arrested on charges of instigating Odisha college student to commit self-immolation  

The Crime Branch of the state police apprehends the 2 late on Sunday in connection with the death of the woman last month
PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 08:26 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
Two men were arrested in Odisha's Balasore district for allegedly instigating a 20-year-old college student to commit self-immolation, police said on Monday.

The Crime Branch of the state police apprehended the two late on Sunday in connection with the death of the woman last month, a senior officer said.

The woman student of the Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had set herself on fire as her complaint of sexual harassment was “not validated” by an internal enquiry committee of the institute, the police had said.

"The arrested persons are Jyoti Prakash Biswal, a student of the college, who had sustained burns in an attempt to save the woman, and Subhra Sambait Nayak, the state joint secretary of a student organisation," the officer said.

Biswal was recently discharged from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack after recovering from burns.

They were picked up from their residences late on Sunday, the officer said.

Earlier, Samira Kumar Sahoo, an assistant professor of the college, and ex-principal of the institute, Dillip Ghose, were arrested in connection with the case.

