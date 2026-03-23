2 more Indian-flagged LPG tankers set to cross Strait of Hormuz

Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers have started their journey from the Persian Gulf and are expected to cross the war-hit Strait of Hormuz before heading to Indian ports, ship tracking data showed.

Advertisement

LPG tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, sailing close to each other, on Monday afternoon, were near the waters between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands—possibly to make their identity clear to Iranian authorities before they cross the Strait.

Advertisement

The two ships were among the 22 Indian flagged vessels that were stranded in the Persian Gulf after the war in the Middle East nearly closed the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the oil and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world.

Advertisement

Ship tracking data showed the two ships could cross the strait sometime on Monday before heading to Indian ports.

Previously, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG or roughly a day’s cooking gas consumption of the country, had safely reached the Indian shore.

Advertisement

Originally, there were 28 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz when the war in West Asia broke out following US-Israel attacks on Iran. Of these, 24 were on the West side of the Strait and four on the East side. In the last few days, two vessels from each side have managed to sail to safety.

LPG carrier Shivalik reached Mundra in Gujarat on March 16, while another LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, reached Kandla port in Gujarat the next day. Two LPG carriers had started their journey on March 13 and crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on March 14.

Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Laadki, with 80,886 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE, reached Mundra on March 18. Another tanker, Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, had previously safely crossed the strait and is en route to Tanzania.

Of the 24 remaining Indian-flagged vessels in the war zone, 22 are on the West side of the Strait with 611 seafarers onboard, while two are on the East side.

Six of the 22 remaining Indian-flagged vessels on the West side were LPG carriers—two of these have set sail for India.

Of the remaining, one is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, four are crude oil tankers, one is transporting chemical products, three are container ships, and two are bulk carriers. Additionally, one vessel is a dredger, another is empty, and three are in dry dock undergoing routine maintenance.

Overall, close to 500 tanker vessels remain confined within the Persian (Arabian) Gulf. These include 108 crude oil tankers, 166 oil product tankers, 104 chemical/product tankers, 52 chemical tankers and 53 other tanker types.

Analysts say Iran may be allowing select vessels to transit the strait after verification. A few vessels have transited outbound through the Strait with a short diversion via the Larak-Qeshm Channel.

This, they say, appears to be a verification process whereby Iran confirms the ownership, cargo and vessel are not of the US, or belong to those that Iran has permitted transit to.

India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of natural gas, and 60 per cent of LPG. Before the war broke out, more than half of the crude oil that India imported came from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE, which use the strait for shipping.

As much as 85-95 per cent of LPG and 30 per cent of the gas came through the strait. While the disruption in crude oil has been partially offset through alternative sources, such as Russia, West Africa, the US and Latin America, gas and LPG supplies to industrial and commercial users have been curtailed.