DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 2 Mumbai-based firms, 5 Indian nationals face US sanctions over Iran oil trade

2 Mumbai-based firms, 5 Indian nationals face US sanctions over Iran oil trade

The US Department of State action targetes SSPL Solutions Private Limited and Samudra Marine Services Private Limited for facilitating the import of petroleum products from Iran

article_Author
PTI
Washington, Updated At : 08:50 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The action against the Indian entities and individuals is part of the US crackdown against Iran under Operation Economic Outcast. PTI file
Advertisement

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Mumbai-based firms and five Indian nationals associated with them over allegations of being involved in the trade of petroleum products from Iran.

The US Department of State action targeted SSPL Solutions Private Limited and Samudra Marine Services Private Limited for facilitating the import of petroleum products from Iran.

Advertisement

Two people associated with SSPL Solutions – Dhwani and Nisarg Vora, and three people related to Samudra Marine Services – Ketan Kochikar, Bhupendrasingh Sahu and Harishyam Hariharan Chundakattil -- have also been blocked from performing any transactions related to their respective firms.

Advertisement

The action against the Indian entities and individuals is part of the US crackdown against Iran under Operation Economic Outcast.

"The Department of State is sanctioning 10 entities, six individuals, and five vessels in connection with trade in Iranian-origin petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products," an official statement said.

Advertisement

The State Department said these entities channelled millions of dollars to the Iranian regime, bolstering one of its most critical revenue streams and enabling its continued illicit conduct.

"The US government is imposing sanctions on both the buyers and sellers driving this trade in Iranian petrochemical products," the department said.

At the same time, the US also authorised wind-down transactions by Samudra Marine Services till October 23.

A wind-down of transactions is a temporary, authorised grace period allowing parties to safely finish existing business and exit operations before new sanctions or liquidations take full effect.

Additionally, the Treasury Department also sanctioned 17 entities and their shadow fleet vessels to deprive the Iranian regime of funds.

"Treasury is starving the tyrannical regime in Tehran of the money it uses to wage war in the region, and we will continue exposing those who enable the regime's oil sales," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"No enabler of Iranian sanctions evasion is safe from the full force of Treasury's authorities," he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts