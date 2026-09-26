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Home / India / 2 Naga civilians killed, 2 injured in gun attack in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

2 Naga civilians killed, 2 injured in gun attack in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

The killings took place barely an hour before the United Naga Council announced its decision to suspend its four-month-old economic blockade along the national highways in Manipur

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PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 10:07 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The incident took place around 3 pm at Kalenjang village, near Naga-majority Senapati district. iStock photo
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Suspected militants shot dead two Naga civilians and injured two others in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 pm at Kalenjang village, near Naga-majority Senapati district.

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The deceased have been identified as Rocky Mao and Kumar Poumai. The injured have been identified as 33-year-old Adani Manio and 49-year-old Ashiho Sani of Shajouba village.

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The injured were taken to a private hospital in Senapati district for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Senapati District Hospital, officials said.

The killings took place barely an hour before the United Naga Council announced its decision to suspend its four-month-old economic blockade along the national highways in the state.

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On September 24 night, four Tangkhul Naga civilians were shot dead by suspected militants from Myanmar at Pilong village in Kamjong district near the international border.

At least 13 people have been killed in separate gun attacks allegedly carried out by suspected militants in September in Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Noney and Kamjong districts.

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