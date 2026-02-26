2 Naxalites gunned down in encounter with cops in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur   

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The exchange of fire broke out in a forest along the Indravati river in the morning when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites, clad in uniform, along with a Self-Loading Rifle, an Insas rifle and a .12-bore rifle were recovered from the spot, he said.

Search operation was still under way, he added.

With this action, at least 25 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year.