2 passengers held at Bengaluru Airport with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 69.30 lakh

Two passengers who arrived from Bangkok were arrested at Kempegowda International Airport here with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 69.30 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made on September 29 under the NDPS Act, they said.

Advertisement

“Bengaluru Customs intercepted two passengers who arrived from Bangkok and seized 1.98 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 69.30 lakh, concealed in baggage," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.