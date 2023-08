2 pople killed, 3 injured as car overturns in Gwalior

PTI

Gwalior, August 31

Two people were killed and three others injured when a car they were travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider and an electric pole in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night on Agar-Malwa road in Purani Chhawani area, about 20 km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar told PTI over phone.

Abhiraj Khatik (15) and Shivam Khatik (21), both friends, died on the spot, the official said.

The three other injured persons, in the age group of 15 to 20 years, have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case registered in connection with the incident, the police added.

