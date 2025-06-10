2 run over by goods train in Chhattisgarh 

Two labourers were killed and two injured after being run over by a goods train while they were resting on the railway tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the wee hours between Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations on the Dallirajhra-Durg route, an official here said.

As per preliminary information, 11 labourers, including the victims, were heading towards Kusumkasa on foot on the railway tracks.

Five of them sat on the tracks to rest and at that time a goods train arrived there, the official said.

While one of them shouted to alert the others and managed to escape, four others were hit by the train, he said.

Two of the four died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Dillu Rai (19) and Krishna (20), while the injured have been identified as Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran, all natives of Jharkhand, the official said.

The injured were shifted to the district hospital, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said.