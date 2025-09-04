DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 2 security personnel killed in gunfight with Maoists in Jharkhand

2 security personnel killed in gunfight with Maoists in Jharkhand

The encounter between security forces and members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee breaks out in Kedal area under the Manatu police station limits around 12.30 am on Thursday
article_Author
PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 08:08 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Two security personnel were killed and another was injured in a gunfight with members of the banned TSPC, a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisement

The encounter between security forces and members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) broke out in Kedal area under the Manatu police station limits around 12.30 am on Thursday, an officer said.

"Two security personnel were killed, and one jawan was injured in the gunfight. The injured was admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital," Palamu DIG Naushad Alam told PTI.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts