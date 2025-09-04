2 security personnel killed in gunfight with Maoists in Jharkhand

Two security personnel were killed and another was injured in a gunfight with members of the banned TSPC, a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

The encounter between security forces and members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) broke out in Kedal area under the Manatu police station limits around 12.30 am on Thursday, an officer said.

"Two security personnel were killed, and one jawan was injured in the gunfight. The injured was admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital," Palamu DIG Naushad Alam told PTI.