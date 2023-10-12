2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

New Delhi, October 12
After an encounter, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two shooters of Arsh Dalla gang here, said an official on Thursday, adding that a hand grenade and a pistol along with five bullets were recovered from their possession.
According to police, on the basis of a specific input, the team intercepted the duo on Outer Ring Road and on being asked to surrender, one Krishan fired a round towards the police team.
"Suddenly, the second gangster took out a hand grenade from his bag but before he could pull the safety pin, they were overpowered by the team," said a senior police official.
"A hand grenade and a pistol along with five cartridges were recovered. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress," said the official.
