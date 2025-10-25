DT
Home / India / 2 sisters die due to LPG leakage in gas geyser in Mysuru

2 sisters die due to LPG leakage in gas geyser in Mysuru

In a separate incident, one person was killed and three other sustained injuries in a cooking gas cylinder blast in Bengaluru

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru/Mysuru, Updated At : 10:44 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Two sisters died due to LPG leakage from the gas geyser on Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, Gulfam (23) and her sister Simran Taj (20) died in the bathroom after inhaling the LPG gas.

The police said the geyser emitted the gas but did not catch fire.

When the women did not come out of the washroom for very long time, their father Altaf grew suspicious and forced open the door only to find his daughters lying unconscious.

Quickly he along with others in the family rushed them to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

In a separate incident, one person was killed and three other sustained injuries in a cooking gas cylinder blast at KR Puram in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at Triveni Nagar in Bengaluru. Due to the blast, the building collapsed while some houses in the neighbourhood were also damaged, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

