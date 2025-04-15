2 sisters suffocate to death in car while parents discuss family matters in Telangana

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Damaragiri village in the Chevella police station limits of the Rangareddy district , where two children lost their lives due to suffocation inside a car on Monday.

"The deceased children were identified as Thanu Sri (4) and Abhinetri (5)," officials confirmed.

According to police, the parents of the two deceased children had come to their grandparents' house to discuss marriage arrangements of their relatives. During the discussion in the house, the children, Thanu Sri (4) and Abhinetri (5), went outside and opened the car door, sitting inside the vehicle unnoticed.

As per the information received by the police, "The children went outside and opened the car door, sitting inside the vehicle unnoticed. They remained in the car for over an hour and fell unconscious due to suffocation."

"The parents took the unconscious children to the government hospital, where the doctors declared them dead," said the police.

The police stated that the incident took place in Damaragiri village, but no formal complaint has been filed so far.

The Telangana Government on Tuesday issued orders to declare heatwave/sunstroke as a "State Specific Disaster" henceforth for the purpose of providing relief to the families of the victims.