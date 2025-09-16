2 students killed, 1 injured after bike rams into truck in UP’s Deoria  

Two teenage students were killed and another was injured after their motorcycle rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district on Tuesday, police said.

Local SHO Vinod Kumar Singh said Aryan (18), Hritik (17) and Ankit (16) were going to their college at around 8 am when their motorcycle went out of control and hit a truck from behind near the Purvan intersection under the Kotwali police station area.

Aryan and Hritik, both from Deoria district, died in the accident while Ankit was referred to Gorakhpur for treatment, the SHO said.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy.