2 students trapped as tree falls on school bus in Mumbai amid rains

A roadside peepal tree got uprooted amid rains and fell on a school bus, trapping two students inside the vehicle in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday afternoon, civic officials said.

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The incident took place around 3pm and efforts were on to rescue the trapped students, they said, adding there was no immediate report of any injuries.

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A civic official said the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) immediately reached to the spot and launched a rescue operation.