2 transgenders in fray

Anup Dutta

Bhopal, November 5

Having won elections in the past, two transgenders in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are contesting the upcoming Assembly poll.

Madhu Bhai Kinnar, who contested as an Independent candidate, won the Mayoral election for the Raigarh Municipal Corporation in Chhattisgarh in 2015. Madhu defeated BJP’s Mahaveer Guruji by a margin of 4,537 votes. This time, the first Dalit transgender Mayor will be contesting as candidate of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC).

Transgenders winning elections is nothing new in the country’s heartland (Madhya Pradesh). Madhya Pradesh was the first state to elect a eunuch as an MLA. History was created when Shabnam Mausi won from Suhagpur Assembly seat in 1998.

Shabnam’s electoral success paved way for other eunuchs like Kamala Jaan who became Mayor of Katni town near Jabalpur.

This time, Chanda Kinnar is contesting as candidate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The former Independent candidate who lost the ward corporator’s post by a thin margin of three votes, Chanda is contesting from Malhera Assembly segment (Madhya Pradesh), represented by former BJP CM Uma Bharti.

#Chhattisgarh #Madhya Pradesh