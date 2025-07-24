2 UK families claim getting ‘wrong’ bodies from Air India crash; MEA steps in

Two grieving families in the UK have been left traumatised after allegedly receiving the wrong bodies of their loved ones who died in the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

DNA results revealed that at least two repatriated coffins contained remains that did not match those of the intended relatives, a lawyer representing the families has claimed.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said officials were working closely with the UK authorities since these concerns were raised. “In the wake of the tragic crash, the authorities concerned carried out victim identification as per established protocols and technical requirements. All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and respect for the dignity of the deceased. We continue to work with the UK authorities to address any concerns,” the MEA said in a statement.

James Healy, a solicitor at Keystone Law representing the affected British families, said the devastating discovery emerged after the London coroner’s office conducted routine DNA verification. “The families were told the DNA did not match their relatives. One family learned the sealed coffin contained an unidentified person,” Healy told UK media.

According to him, 12 or 13 sets of human remains were sent to the UK after the crash, with at least two families notified of serious identification errors. In one case, a family halted funeral plans after being informed the coffin did not contain their relative’s remains. Another family was shocked to find the coffin held mixed remains of two different passengers.

“They endured the distressing process of separating the remains before proceeding with the funeral. Another family had nothing to bury after realizing the remains were not their loved one,” Healy said.

Due to the charred condition of many bodies, DNA testing was required for identification. The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital conducted the tests and handed sealed coffins directly to next of kin. “Air India had no role in identifying or releasing remains. The airline only provided logistical support through a third-party agency,” sources said.

Kenyons International Emergency Services, a disaster management firm contracted by Air India, reportedly assisted grieving families but was not involved in handling bodies or identification.