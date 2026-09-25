2 UP cops, 2 CRPF personnel held for gangraping woman

The farmhouse where the alleged incident took place reportedly belongs to an Independent MLA from Uttarakhand. The police have questioned the property’s manager and further investigation is underway.

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The accused include a sub-inspector and a head constable posted at the Hasanpur police station in Amroha district, as well as a CRPF sub-inspector and a CRPF head constable.

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According to the woman’s complaint, the sequence of events began on September 20 when a female friend asked her to meet CRPF sub-inspector Mohit and accompany him on visits to religious places in Amroha.

The following day, the two met in Sonepat, Haryana, and travelled to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. During the journey, Mohit was joined by his colleague, CRPF head constable Lalaram Yadav, the complaint alleges.

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On September 22 evening, the two men allegedly took the woman to Hasanpur in a car and picked up Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector Sanjay Tomar en route. The three then took her to a farmhouse on the Atrasi-Hasanpur road, where they rented two rooms.

According to the complaint, Uttar Pradesh Police head constable Pramod arranged food and liquor for the group. Later that evening, Mohit, Yadav and Tomar allegedly raped the woman. Pramod subsequently entered the room and allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, but she pushed him away, locked the door and searched online for the police helpline number, the complaint states.

“The police received information late on September 22 or in the early hours of September 23 that a woman was allegedly being forced into sexual activity. A police team immediately reached the spot, secured the woman and recorded her statement,” SP Yadav said.

All four accused were arrested shortly afterwards and are being questioned.

“Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the four accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to abduction or inducement and gangrape,” the SP said.

Mohit is a resident of Saurang village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, while Lalaram Yadav is from Rajasthan’s Alwar district.