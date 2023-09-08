2 women drown, 10-year-old missing as car falls into canal in MP

Dhar, September 8
Two women drowned and a 10-year-old boy went missing as a car they were travelling in with three others fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, the police said on Friday.
Divers and rescuers have been pressed into service to locate the child, Om Lakhan, after the accident on Thursday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Inderjeet Singh Bakrwal told PTI.
The car with six occupants plunged into a canal of the Omkareshwar dam at Jamnia village within the limits of the Dharmapuri police station, about 60 km from the district headquarters, after the person at the wheel apparently lost control of the vehicle.
The ASP said the bodies of Kusum (32) and Jhalu Bai Singh (55) have been retrieved from the water and sent for post-mortem, while Lakhan is missing.
Three other occupants of the car are safe, he said.
