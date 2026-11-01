2 women killed, 2 others injured as speeding bus runs over pedestrians in Bhubaneswar

Two women were killed and two other persons were seriously injured after a speeding bus ran over them in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar early on Sunday, police said.

The passenger bus, which was moving from Jaydev Vihar towards CRP Square in the city, first ran over two women walking along the roadside, who died on the spot, and then hit a man and a woman, before ramming into a parked car and a goods vehicle and dragging those for around 100 metres, an officer of Nayapalli police station said.

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“The accident took place around 5.45 am. A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured persons to a hospital,” she said.

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Following the accident, the bus driver managed to escape from the spot with the vehicle.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, she added.