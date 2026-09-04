2 workers rescued alive from Nepal tunnel, 275 Indians still missing

Nine days after devastating floods trapped them inside a tunnel, rescue agencies on Friday pulled two hydropower workers alive from the debris at the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project in Nepal, as the country’s massive search and rescue operation entered its 10th day with more than 5,000 people still missing.

Sanjay Shah, a foreman, and Kabir Maharjan, who worked with the mechanical team at the project, were rescued from the tunnel in a Nepal Army-led operation on Friday morning.

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The dramatic rescue came amid a massive multi-agency operation across several hydropower projects hit by the August 26 Bhote Koshi River floods. Tunnel rescue teams from India, China and South Korea are working alongside Nepali authorities to search for workers feared trapped at Langtang, Chilime, Upper Trisuli 1, Trishuli 3A and Trishuli 3B.

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According to the latest situation update issued by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 13,093 people, including more than 300 foreigners, have been rescued so far. Around 5,083 people remain missing, including approximately 600 foreigners from 35 countries.

The death toll has risen to 1,287, with authorities continuing to recover and identify bodies from the flood-hit areas.

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Among those still unaccounted for are 275 Indian nationals, including 49 reported missing in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) of China, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. So far, 166 Indian nationals have been rescued in Nepal, while 1,907 Indians have safely crossed into Nepal from China, according to the latest information available with India.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly media briefing, said India remained in close touch with the Nepal Government and the concerned state governments in India regarding the missing Indians. The names of those rescued were also being released periodically.

Jaiswal said India had so far supplied 95 tonnes of relief material through seven aircraft and deployed 54 personnel to support Nepal’s rescue and relief operations. The Indian teams include 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts and a five-member medical team.

India is also preparing to send additional assistance, including forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other material requested by Kathmandu, Jaiswal said.

The August 26 floods caused extensive destruction across Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and other districts along the Bhote Koshi River, damaging houses, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities, and telecommunications and electricity infrastructure.

Nepal has mobilised the Army, Police, Armed Police Force and disaster-management authorities for the continuing search, rescue and relief operations. Drones, heavy equipment and other specialised resources supplied by neighbouring countries and international partners are also being deployed.

India has sent specialised tunnel search-and-rescue teams that have been working with the Nepali Army at several hydropower sites. Indian forensic experts are also assisting Nepal with DNA collection and identification of recovered bodies.

Jaiswal also said, citing information from Chinese officials, that there were currently no Indian travellers stranded in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

The scale of the disaster has prompted Kathmandu to seek additional specialised equipment, including high-capacity drones, LiDAR systems, Bailey bridges, ground-penetrating radar, flood rescue trucks and high-capacity pumps.

Preliminary assessments by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority have put the total damage to physical infrastructure, human settlements, bridges, health, education, agriculture, energy, electricity and telecommunications at NPR 387.54 billion (USD 2.6 billion).

The government estimates that NPR 7.95 billion (USD 53 million) will be required over the next four months for early recovery and initial rehabilitation, even as detailed assessments of the damage continue.

Authorities said search and rescue operations would continue for those still missing, particularly those believed to be trapped inside tunnels and other damaged infrastructure.