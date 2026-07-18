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Home / India / 2 youths painting Wangchuk''s picture on public wall nabbed in Guwahati on defacement charge

2 youths painting Wangchuk''s picture on public wall nabbed in Guwahati on defacement charge

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PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 01:01 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Sonam Wangchuk. PTI/File
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Two youths have been apprehended here for "damaging" a public wall by painting a picture of activist Sonam Wangchuk, a police official said on Saturday.

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Another picture of Wangchuk was drawn on a pillar of the Basistha flyover in the city two days ago, and police are trying to identify those responsible for it, he said.

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"Last night, our patrol party found two youths trying to damage a public wall on the road leading to the Jyoti-Bishnu International Auditorium. They had smeared colours on the wall and admitted that they were painting a picture of Sonam Wangchuk, which was partially completed," the official said.

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The duo were apprehended and brought to Dispur police station, where a case has been registered. "They will be allowed to go after a notice is served," the official said.

He said another case has been registered at the Basistha police station against unknown people for painting a picture of Wangchuk on a pillar of the flyover in the area.

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The official said "damaging the beauty of flyovers and public infrastructure by painting at will" has become a trend.

"No one should damage, tamper with or destroy public property. We will be forced to act tougher in the future and won't deter from sending such offenders to jail," he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on July 10 that no paintings will be allowed on flyovers and such public infrastructure without permission and authorities have been asked to initiate action against any offenders.

His remarks had come against the backdrop of a controversy over erasing a mural of deceased singer Zubeen Garg under Ganeshguri flyover during a Guwahati beautification drive by the authorities, with the CM asserting that the government had issued no such directive.

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