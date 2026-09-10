20 cats found dead, mutilated in Mumbai; FIR registered; PETA announces Rs 50k reward for info

Police have launched a probe after nearly 20 cats were found dead and mutilated in the Chembur area of eastern Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The disturbing discovery has prompted animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to announce a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those behind the murder of the moggies.

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Local animal caregiver Rubeena Pathan told the police that she found the mutilated carcasses of the felines in the Panjrapole locality over a period of time. Pathan and PETA India representatives subsequently approached the police with a complaint.

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Last week, she spotted the carcasses of six cats, the official said.

A case has been registered at the RCF police station against unknown individuals under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

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"We are actively scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding Panjrapole area to identify the culprit or culprits behind these acts of cruelty," an official from the police station said.

PETA India has said that informants providing actionable clues regarding the crime can contact them while maintaining full confidentiality regarding their identities.