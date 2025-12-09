DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 20 countries to participate at 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine

20 countries to participate at 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine

PM Modi to address summit's closing ceremony

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:37 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to be held from December 17 to 19. X/@CCRAS_MoAyush
Advertisement

A dedicated event on ‘Ashwagandha’, one of India’s herbal medicinal plants, will be conducted at the second World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Summit on Traditional Medicine that will be held from December 17 to 19.

Advertisement

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush and the WHO, the summit will focus on scientific validation, digital health, biodiversity protection and global collaboration in traditional medicine. Officials said health ministers and vice-ministers from over 20 countries, including Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, the UAE and Ghana would participate in person, while 5,000 participants from 100 countries would attend it virtually.

Advertisement

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said export of Ashwagandha had grown exponentially.

Advertisement

“An event titled ‘Ashwagandha: From Traditional Wisdom to Global Impact’ has been scheduled. It will bring together leading researchers and policymakers to deepen scientific understanding of Ashwagandha,” he said.

“Discussions will highlight contemporary evidence on its adaptogenic, neuroprotective and immunomodulatory properties, alongside insights from traditional knowledge. With an emphasis on safety assessments, the session aims to further advance global acceptance of high-quality, evidence-based Ashwagandha products,” added Kotecha.

Advertisement

According to PubMed database, the number of studies on Ashwagandha has risen from 95 in 2019 to 201 in 2024.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus would address the closing ceremony of the summit.

He added that the establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar reflects growing global confidence in India’s traditional knowledge systems.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director Emeritus, WHO South-East Asia Region, said the summit would help shape a decade-long roadmap for the evidence-based, equitable and sustainable integration of traditional and indigenous medicine into national health systems.

Highlighting the global reliance on traditional medicine, she stressed the need to bridge evidence gaps through research, innovation and regulatory strengthening.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts