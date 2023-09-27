Rs 20-crore heist at Delhi jewellery shop

New Delhi: Ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore are missing from a jewellery shop, Umrao Jewellers, in the Jangpura area of Delhi after an alleged burglary, the police said on Tuesday. A probe is underway. PTI
45 injured in Manipur baton-charge; Net down
Imphal: Over 45 students were hurt in Manipur on Tuesday as police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths. The ban on the Net has been reimposed for five days. PTI
Manmohan turns 91, PM extends greetings
New Delhi: Birthday wishes poured in for ex-PM Manmohan Singh as he turned 91 on Tuesday. PM Modi wrote on X, “Birthday wishes to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji. I pray for his long life & good health.”
