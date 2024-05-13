20 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport get bomb threat

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

Twenty hospitals, IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails on Sunday, 11 days after similar messages to more than 150 schools in Delhi-NCR sparked a scare of unprecedented scale.

While threats to schools were received from a Russia-based mailing service, Sunday's threats to hospitals and two other installations were received from a Europe-based mailing service company "beeble.com", officials said.

A police officer said the e-mail was sent to one hospital with copies marked to others with the same content, an officer said. The officer said it was generated from sender id "[email protected]", which is being verified and cyber officials are trying to locate the IP address.

The content of the letter read, "I have placed explosive devices inside your building. They will explode in the following hour. This isn't a threat. You have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of innocent people inside the building will be on your hands." The group called "Court" is behind this massacre, it said. The Delhi Police suspect the email was sent with the help of a VPN (virtual private network) or proxy server so that the IP address could not be traced.

The bomb threats were reported from Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-3, Burari Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Dabri's Dada Dev Hospital and Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital in Civil Lines, a senior Delhi Fire Services official said.

Guru Nanak Dev Eye Hospital, Gramin Swastha Prashikshan Sansthan in Najafgarh, ILBS in Vasant Kunj are among the hospitals which were also checked by the local police as the emails were sent to them too, a police officer said.