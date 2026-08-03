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Home / India / 20 MLAs inducted into Karnataka cabinet; GS Patil to be Speaker 

20 MLAs inducted into Karnataka cabinet; GS Patil to be Speaker 

Rudrappa Lamani, B Nagendra, T Krishnamoorthy, Mankala Vaidya and Ajay Singh are some of the new members of the cabinet

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:56 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. File photo
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Twenty new legislators were inducted into the Karnataka government on Monday in a much-anticipated cabinet expansion exercise.

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The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held at 4 pm at Lok Bhavan on Monday.

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Ron MLA GS Patil will be the new Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, while Saleem Ahmed has been chosen as the Council Chairperson.

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Rudrappa Lamani, B Nagendra, T Krishnamoorthy, Mankala Vaidya and Ajay Singh are some of the new members of the cabinet.

The political exercise aims to strengthen the government while ensuring balanced representation for different castes, regions and communities.

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The expansion was initially expected to take place earlier but was delayed as the Congress leadership worked to strike a balance between experienced leaders and first-time ministers while ensuring equitable representation across Karnataka's regions and communities.

Party leaders are also believed to have considered social equations, electoral strategy and regional aspirations before finalising the names.

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