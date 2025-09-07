DT
PT
20-year-old Kolkata woman gang-raped by two men

20-year-old Kolkata woman gang-raped by two men

The woman alleges that she was abducted by the two accused and taken to a place near Malancha on Saturday night, where she was raped
article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:20 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two of her friends in the southern part of the city's Haridevpur area, a police officer said on Sunday.

The woman alleged in her complaint lodged with the police that she was abducted by the two accused and taken to a place near Malancha on Saturday night, where she was raped, he said.

"The two accused have fled, and we are searching for them. The victim is being medically examined. We are investigating the matter. Our officers are visiting the place where the crime took place," the officer told PTI.

"One of the two accused, Chandan Mallick, had invited the victim to a birthday party on Saturday. But the young woman did not want to go. Later, Chandan and his friend Debangshu Biswas abducted her from her house and took her to the Malancha area and raped her multiple times," he said.

The victim went home and narrated the incident to the family, who took her to the police to lodge a complaint, he added.

