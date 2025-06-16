DT
PT
20-year-old woman gang-raped on Gopalpur beach in Odisha

20-year-old woman gang-raped on Gopalpur beach in Odisha

Case registered at Gopalpur police station after the survivor, an undergraduate student of a private college, lodges an FIR on Monday
article_Author
PTI
Berhampur, Updated At : 07:31 PM Jun 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by around 10 men at an isolated place on Gopalpur beach, a renowned tourist destination in Odisha, police said.

A case was registered at Gopalpur police station after the survivor, an undergraduate student of a private college, lodged an FIR on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman, who lives in a private mess along with three other women, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is her classmate, on the occasion of Raja festival.

The woman, in her complaint, said that when they were sitting at an isolated place, a group of 10 men approached them, detained her boyfriend and took turns to rape her.

At least seven men suspected of their involvement in the crime were detained for interrogation, Superintendent of Police (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

The SP, along with other senior police officials, visited the spot for investigation.

"All the detained persons are adults and we are interrogating them from various angles," the SP added.

Another senior police official said the detained persons were not locals and had visited the beach on the occasion of Raja festival.

Police said the medical test of the survivor and the detained persons would be conducted as a part of the investigation.

The incident created a shockwave in the area which is frequented by tourists from far-off places and is among the famous beach resort towns in the state.

