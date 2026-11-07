Rs 200-crore extortion case: Sukesh’s wife introduced us, Nora tells Delhi court

Actor Nora Fatehi told a Delhi court on Friday that she was introduced to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by his wife, Leena Paulose, over a phone call while attending an event in Chennai in December 2020.

Fatehi deposed as a listed witness before Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving Chandrasekhar.

She told the court that the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had questioned her during an investigation into Leena and Sukesh.

Recounting how she came into contact with the couple, Fatehi said, “In December 2020, I was booked for an event in Chennai, and Leena Paulose was the organiser. She booked me through an agency called Exceed Entertainment. I was engaged as an artiste for a charity event. I met Paulose for the first time at the event itself.”

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Fatehi told the court that she was a Canadian citizen and had been working in Indian films since 2014.

“As per the procedure, since I am a foreign national, anyone wishing to book my services as an artiste has to approach my management company. The payment is also made to the company,” she said.

“In the present case, I did not receive any fee for the Chennai event. However, the person who booked us took care of our travel expenses, staff costs and the expenses of the hair and make-up artiste. We were also accommodated in a five-star hotel for one night,” Fatehi said.

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She told the court that while she was getting ready for the event, her team informed her that Paulose wanted to meet her along with some family members.

“They subsequently came to my room with two videographers and some other persons. They were also carrying gifts. Leena introduced herself as the owner of Nail Artistry Salon,” she said.

According to Fatehi, Leena then told her that her husband wanted to speak to her. She subsequently called Sukesh and put the phone on speaker.

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“The husband (Sukesh) told me, ‘Thank you for coming. We are huge fans and would like to organise more events in the future’. During the same conversation, Leena also informed me about gifting a car, which her husband also requested that I accept as a gift,” Fatehi told the court.

After the conversation, Fatehi and her team proceeded to the event, where she appeared as the chief guest and judged a dance competition, she added.

The court directed Fatehi to appear again on November 30. It had previously summoned her on two occasions.