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Home / India / 200-ft tower, one desperate plea: Maharashtra man climbs high to win back wife

200-ft tower, one desperate plea: Maharashtra man climbs high to win back wife

Hearing-and speech-impaired 40-year-old unfurls banner pleading with in-laws to send his wife back, bringing traffic to a standstill as hundreds gather at Loha bus stand

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PTI
Nanded, Updated At : 05:56 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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A 40-year-old man scaled a 200-foot-high mobile tower, turning it into his personal billboard in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Monday morning, in a desperate attempt to woo back his wife, who left their home after a spat.

The traffic came to a grinding halt near the Loha bus stand around 8 am as Shadul Shaikh, a hearing and speech-impaired resident of Betmogara in Mukhed tehsil, climbed to the top of the tower and displayed a large banner appealing for his wife’s return.

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Shaikh kept the local police guessing, as hundreds of mobile phone-wielding onlookers gathered at the scene and authorities scrambled for a rescue plan to bring him down.

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According to police, Shaikh and his wife are hearing- and speech-impaired, and the latter had gone to her parental home after a dispute a few days ago.

Shaikh climbed the tower and unfurled a large banner with a message urging his in-laws to send his wife back and save their marriage.

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He subsequently came down from the tower after his wife arrived at the scene, police said, without specifying the time taken to get him down.

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