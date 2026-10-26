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Home / India / ‘200 seats for Congress’ posters open new front in UP 2027 battleground

‘200 seats for Congress’ posters open new front in UP 2027 battleground

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav calls campaign fake, alleges BJP conspiracy

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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A poll campaign poster in Uttar Pradesh.
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With the battle for Uttar Pradesh still months away, a poster campaign claiming 200 Assembly seats for the Congress has opened a new front in the state’s political contest, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam accusing the BJP of trying to drive a wedge into the INDIA bloc. The posters surfaced in Lucknow and Raebareli on Sunday, even as the Congress denied any role in putting them up.

Carrying photographs of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the posters also feature Gautam, UP Congress Committee president Aradhana Misra and Congress MP Imran Masood. They bear the slogans “200 seat haq hai hamara” (200 seats are our right) and “UP ko hai Rahul Gandhi par bharosa” (UP trusts Rahul Gandhi).

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Calling the posters fake, Akhilesh alleged that the BJP was behind the campaign to create confusion over seat-sharing and weaken the Opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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“Alliance gives the BJP a stomach ache. Fake posters are being put up, so much fear has set in,” he said, demanding action against municipal officials for allowing the hoardings to be displayed without permission or payment of the prescribed fees.

Gautam also blamed the BJP, alleging that it had not only put up the hoardings but was also propagating them. In a Facebook post backing Akhilesh, he said the INDIA bloc was fighting to safeguard social justice, democracy and the Constitution, and asserted that attempts to create confusion would not break the alliance.

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