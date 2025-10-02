2,000 students to be trained under biomedical research project

The government on Wednesday approved phase-III of the biomedical research career programme aimed at training over 2,000 students and post-doctoral fellows, generating high-impact research and helping commercialise technologies.

The Cabinet approved the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP) which will be implemented by the Department of Biotechnology and Wellcome Trust, UK, through the India Alliance at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore over the next six years beginning 2025-26.

The contribution of the Department of Biotechnology will be Rs 1,000 crore and the Wellcome Trust, UK, will bring in Rs 500 crore.

The BRCP was launched in 2008-09 for biomedical research at the world-class standards. Subsequently, phase-II was implemented in 2018-19 with an expanded portfolio.

“Expected outcomes include training over 2,000 students and postdoctoral fellows, generating high-impact publications, enabling patentable discoveries, earning peer recognition, enabling 10-15 per cent increase in support to women, 25-30 per cent of collaborative programmes to approach technology readiness definition level (TRL4) and above and an expanded footprint of activities and engagement in tier-2/3 setting,” an official statement said.