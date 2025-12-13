DT
Home / India / 2001 Parliament attack anniversary: Vice Prez, PM Modi, MPs pay tributes to fallen heroes

2001 Parliament attack anniversary: Vice Prez, PM Modi, MPs pay tributes to fallen heroes

Brief function held outside the now old Parliament building every December 13 to mark the day

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:34 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others arrive to pay tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday led Parliamentarians in paying floral tributes to those who died fending off terrorists who attacked the Parliament House in 2001.

On the 24th anniversary of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Radhakrishnan, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chair, were among the first to offer tributes.

A brief function is held outside the now old Parliament building (Samvidhan Sadan) every December 13 to mark the day.

CISF personnel presented a salute or “samman guard” at the venue, after which a moment of silence was observed to mark the anniversary. Till 2023, the CRPF used to offer ‘salami shastra’ (present arms).

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a senior party leader, were also present at the event. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal also lined up to offer flower petals at the photographs of the personnel who went down foiling the attack.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is in Latur to attend the funeral of former speaker of the Lower House of Parliament and ex-Union minister Shivraj Patil.

The attack was carried out by five armed terrorists, but personnel from the now former Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police foiled the attack, with no terrorist being able to enter the building.

Six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, a gardener and a TV video journalist were killed in the attack. All five terrorists were gunned down in the forecourt of the then Parliament building.

