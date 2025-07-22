DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / 2006 Mumbai train blasts: Maharashtra govt moves SC against acquittal of 12 accused

2006 Mumbai train blasts: Maharashtra govt moves SC against acquittal of 12 accused

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra government, says that there is an element of urgency
article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:34 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
"There is urgency,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench led by CJI BR Gavai. PTI File
Advertisement

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court’s verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case in which 187 people were killed and 824 others injured.

Advertisement

“It’s a serious matter. The Special Leave Petition (SLP) is ready. Please list it tomorrow. There is urgency,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench led by CJI BR Gavai on behalf of the Maharashtra government.

“We read that 8 accused have been released already,” the CJI said as he agreed to take it up on Thursday.

Advertisement

Noting that the prosecution “utterly failed” to prove the case, the Bombay High Court had on Monday set aside the conviction of 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case.

“The prosecution has utterly failed to prove the case against the accused. It is hard to believe that the accused committed the crime. Hence, their conviction is quashed and set aside,” a Special Bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak of the Bombay High Court said.

Advertisement

The evidence relied upon by the prosecution was not conclusive to convict the accused persons, the high court said.

A special court had in 2015 convicted the 12 persons, of whom five had been sentenced to death and seven to life imprisonment.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts