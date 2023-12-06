2011-2020 decade wetter, warmer for India: WMO

PTI

Dubai, December 5

Worsening climate change made the 2011-2020 decade wetter and warmer for India, a new report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) released at the UN climate conference here said on Tuesday.

The report said the occurrence of extreme warm days in the 2011-2020 period was approximately twice the 1961-1990 average in parts of southeast Asia, most of Europe, southern Africa, Mexico, and parts of eastern Australia.

Extreme cold days and nights in the 2011-2020 period were 40 per cent below the 1961-1990 average, it said.