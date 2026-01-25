DT
Home / India / 2026 polls would be DMK’s ‘last’: Palaniswami

2026 polls would be DMK’s ‘last’: Palaniswami

Former CM likens Tamil Nadu to a ‘battlefield’  

PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 02:18 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. PTI file
The upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu would be the “last” for the ruling DMK as it had “earned the wrath” of the people, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu has become a “battlefield” with all sections of people like government workers, teachers, conservancy workers, nurses holding agitations across the state, the former Chief Minister said here.

“Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will not come to power anymore. This will be the last elections for the DMK to contest,” he told reporters.

Palaniswami alleged that the DMK did not even fulfil one-fourth of the poll promises it had made before the 2021 elections.

Election for the 234-member TN Assembly is likely in March-April this year.

Tags :
