21 lakh parents attend mega PTM across 19,200 govt schools in Punjab

Nearly 21 lakh parents turned up for the mega parent-teacher meeting held on Friday across 19,200 government schools in all 23 districts of Punjab to discuss students’ academic progress, attendance, strengths and areas requiring additional support.

The record participation underlines growing parental trust in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led state government’s education reforms under ‘Punjab Sikhiya Kranti’, an official statement said.

Advertisement

Giving details of the mega PTM, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains expressed gratitude to parents for reposing trust in government schools and joining the initiative in large numbers.

Advertisement

He also congratulated officials of School Education Department for making it a success.

He further shared that the PTM was held under the theme “Har Din, Ik Kadam Agge” (Every Day, One Step Forward), witnessing around 21 lakh parent visits that reflected active participation of families in their children’s education.

Advertisement

Several Punjab ministers and AAP MLAs joined the meetings at schools across the state, while departmental officials visited around 2,000 schools to assess arrangements and monitor the proceedings.

Going beyond report cards and exam scores, Bains said that the mega PTM focused on strengthening the parent-teacher partnership to ensure every child receives timely encouragement, guidance and academic support, with meaningful conversations centred on each child’s overall learning journey and individual needs.

During one-on-one interactions, teachers shared report cards and discussed classroom performance, attendance and learning outcomes, highlighting each student's strengths and areas needing improvement.

Parents were also guided on practical ways to support learning at home and work jointly with teachers to bridge learning gaps, the Education Minister added.

Bains said the PTM so served as a platform to sensitise parents about various student-support initiatives being implemented by School Education Department.

He appreciated School Management Committee (SMC) members for their valuable contribution to school development and for strengthening community participation in government schools.

The initiative is part of Punjab Sikhiya Kranti, the state’s flagship programme to improve the quality of school education through active collaboration among teachers, parents and the wider school community.

Bains emphasised that every child learns at a different pace and consistent encouragement at home coupled with targeted academic support at school can significantly improve learning outcomes.

The mega PTM enabled parents to better understand their children’s educational needs and identify practical steps to support their continued progress.

Reiterating the Punjab Government’s commitment to making government schools more inclusive, responsive and learning-focused, he stated, “The central message of the mega PTM is clear — every child matters, every step forward counts and together, parents and teachers can help every child realise their full potential.”